Bhubaneswar: A day after kidneys from a brain dead patient were retrieved, a panel of doctors at AMRI Hospital here conducted a successful surgery to transplant one of the kidneys on an ailing person from the hospital.

As per the kidney transplant norms of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), the hospital received a call from SOTTO about availability of a cadaveric kidney for the transplantation.

The hospital swung into action and started arranging for the transplant of the kidney. “The kidneys were successfully retrieved and one of the kidneys was brought by AMRI Hospital team with due sterility and medications as per guidelines. The recipient was brought and transplantation process initiated with pre-op cross matching and other formalities and protocols,” a statement from AMRI Hospital said.

The hospital also added, “The kidney received by the hospital team was a difficult kidney to operate upon as it had two renal artery connections instead of one and a challenging task; despite this, the team lead by Dr Subodh Das and Dr Sukant Kishore Das did a marvellous job and completed the transplantation successfully. Now the patient is under active life support and is being monitored regularly.”

“This is the first Cadaveric Kidney Transplantation at our hospital in Bhubaneswar. It will raise awareness among public for organ donation and also it is a big milestone for healthcare in Odisha,” Nilanjana Mukherjee, Unit Head of the private hospital, said.