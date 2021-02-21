Phulbani: The chief of Jalespeta Kanyashram in Kandhamal district Swami Jivan Muktananda Puri Sunday received death threats over phone from persons posing as Maoists.

Following the incident, Puri filed an FIR with Tumudibandha police and demanded adequate provision of security for his life.

“A phone call was received and they threatened to blow up our Jalespeta Ashram within four days as well as kill me. The callers were speaking in Hindi,” Puri said.

“How dare they resort to such a call issuing death threats? In 2008, five of our Ashram mates were shot dead. We are into social welfare activities by educating the children and nurturing them into good human beings. Are we not free to do such activities? I demand security,” he added.

Notably, some unknown assailants had brutally killed the predecessor chief Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati of the Jalespata Kanyashram August 23 evening, 2008. He was an influential VHP leader.

PNN