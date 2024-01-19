New Delhi: The death toll in the fire that broke out at a house in Delhi’s Pitampura area has risen to six, officials said Friday

The fire broke out Thursday. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Gupta (62), his wife Renu Gupta (62), their daughter Shweta (30), all living on third floor of the building, Santosh (25), Kirti (25) and Shanu Verma (27), living on the fourth and top floor of the building.

The officials said that Santosh was working as a cook with Shanu.

“A case under section 285, 336 and 304 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) Maurya Enclave police station, has been registered,” said police.

According to Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg, a house fire call was received from the ZP block, Pitampura area at 8.07 p.m. Thursday. The fire was on the upper ground and first floor of the 4-storey building.

“We shifted seven people from the house to the hospital, including four suspected to be dead,” Garg said.

“Total 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is completely doused and search operation and cooling process is going on,” he added.