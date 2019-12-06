Sambalpur: Boat tour service was launched at Hirakud reservoir Thursday in a bid to attract more visitors to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur district.

The sanctuary, covering a total area of 353 sq km, is located near Hirakud Dam. It is an important site for the conservation of wildlife and its habitat in the state.

According to divisional forest officer (DFO) of Hirakud wildlife division Sanath Kumar, two existing eight-seater mechanised boats are currently being used for guided boat tours in the reservoir.

“We would procure four new 10-seater mechanised boats at 7.5 lakh each by the end of November. Once the new boats are procured, the existing ones will no longer be used,” Kumar added.

The sanctuary authorities further informed that each boat trip lasts about 30 to 40 minutes. A group of minimum six persons are allowed in one trip and an eco-guide accompanies them through the trip for safety and security. It is a community-managed nature tourism programme and each person has to pay 100 to enjoy the ride.

