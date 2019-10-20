Puri: The district administration pulled down the dilapidated and ‘unsafe’ Municipality Market Complex at Market Square here Sunday.

The 45-year-old structure will give way to a state-of-the-art multi-storey market complex, said an official.

The demolition of the complex that housed 158 shops and nine other rooms began in the morning and was almost done by the noon in presence of two platoon of police force, the official added.

Built in 1973, the structure was in a state of apathy. Hence, the district administration had decided to raze it. The district administration has served notices in this regard, October 10.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo, municipal executive officer Bijay Kumar Das and tehsildar among other senior officials supervised the demolition.

According to sources, the new market complex with ultramodern facilities will come up on the one-acre and 72decimal of land. Three floors, including the ground floor, will offer space for shops. Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited has prepared an action plan for the mega project which will be executed at an allocation of Rs 36.33 crore. The complex will house around 475 shops, said an official.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have urged the district administration to help ensure their survival till the completion of the project.

When asked, the civic body’s executive officer said that the market complex will be completed within two years.

“After completion of the mega market complex, those who have shops in the old market will be offered shops on a priority. The debris will be cleared within a day or two,” Das said, adding that the dilapidated market complex at Mochi Sahi Square will be razed soon.