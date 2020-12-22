New Delhi: His deeds in white ball cricket have astounded many. Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful limited overs batsmen for Team India. He holds many records in his name including scoring the joint fastest T20 International century. Rohit Sharma achieved the feat December 22, 2017 against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He took just 35 balls to get to the three-figure mark.

The right-handed batsman scored 118 for which he consumed only 43 balls. South Africa batsman David Miller had also brought up his century in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom November 29, 2017.

In the Sri Lanka game, KL Rahul also played a stupendous knock of 89 from just 49 balls which helped the Men in Blue post 260/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka could muster on 172 before getting bundled out in the 18th over and lost the match by 88 runs.

Also read: Happy birthday darling, love you forever: Rohit Sharma’s adorable post for wife Ritika; see post

Rohit, who is India’s vice captain in limited-overs format, is the second on the list of leading run-scorers in T20Is. He has so far scored 2,773 runs in 108 matches, with the help of four centuries. India skipper Virat Kohli sits at the top with 2,928 runs from 85 matches. However, Kohli is yet to register a T20I ton.

Rohit, 32, didn’t take part in the three-match T20I series against Australia earlier this month which India won 2-1. He is currently in quarantine in Sydney. He is expected to join the Indian squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing four-match series against Time Paine’s men.