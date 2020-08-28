Rasulpur: Rising infertility among farm animals has led to a decline in livestock population under this block in Jajpur district, a report said. This has sparked concern among farmers and the milkmen community as the development is likely to rob them of their livelihood if the cattle population declines.

Observers said frequent administration of drugs and injections to increase the fertility of livestock has resulted in decline of livestock population. This is evident in this block where the livestock population has declined from 2012 to 2017.

The block had 41,000 livestock in 2012. However, the livestock population declined to 39,000 in 2017. Observers attributed the fall to rapid growth in human population, shrinking of pasture land, negligence in livestock care and their protection and absence of a proper programme by the government for livestock farming and protection.

Moreover, farming of more hybrid cows than indigenous varieties of cows for more milk production has also added to the problem. This apart, use of artificially manufactured cattle feed instead of green grass and leaves is also affecting the productivity of animals.

The artificial cattle feed is resulting in an increase in fat, decline in hormone levels, skin diseases and decrease in bone density among animals, block veterinary officer Dr Sunakar Samal said.

Locals have demanded the animal husbandry department to intervene and help in increasing livestock population in the block.

