Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district administration has carried out verification of documents of 26 suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators residing in the district. They were being kept at a temporary detention centre.

Official sources said while 16 of suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators were from Kereragada and Gopalpur villages in Rajnagar area, two Bangladeshi nationals were rounded up from Rajendranarayanpur and Rangani villages within Talachua Marine police limit.

One suspected Bangladeshi infiltrator was from Batighar area and six others were from Jamboo Marine police limit.

The document verification of 19 suspected Bangladeshi immigrants has been going on by the Revenue department and police. Six more suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators of Jamboo area came to the detention centre Friday to prove themselves as Indian citizens.

The district administration has provided the list of suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators to the police and directed them to go to their house and bring them to the detention centre along with their valid documents to prove that they were Indian citizens.

Police personnel have been deployed at the temporary detention centre by the district administration which has also declared the surroundings of the detention centre as a prohibited zone.

Kendrapara District Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan refused to disclose anything in this regard citing the strict direction issued by Home department and state government not to disclose or share any information related to the Bangladesh infiltrators.

The verification of suspected illegal Bangladeshi settlers started in this coastal district after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his visit to Kendrapara June 9, directed the district administration to take strict legal action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to official statics, a total of 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified in the state.

Among them, 1551 in Kendrapara were served the quit India notices January 15, 2005, but they are yet to be deported.

According to sources, the Bangladeshi immigrants have infiltrated into the coastal Kendrapara district in two phases.

The influx of Bangladeshi nationals had started in the year 1947 during the partition of Bangladesh and it became more pronounced after the Bangladeshi Liberation war in 1971.

In the year 1956, nearly 1,250 Bangladeshi immigrants were rehabilitated as registered refugees and resettled in the coastal pockets of Rajnagar Assembly constituency.

Most of the Bangla immigrants come from the districts of Jashore, Khulna, Barisal and Faridpur of Bangladesh.

PNN & Agencies