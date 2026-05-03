Malkangiri: Odisha Police Sunday seized around 800 litres of chemicals and solvents used to make psychotropic drug hashish oil from a vehicle near Essar Chakk in Malkangiri district, officials said.

Around 50 kg of marijuana and two litres of hashish oil were also seized from the vehicle, they said, adding that the driver of the vehicle managed to flee.

Officials claimed that smugglers were planning to set up a hashish oil manufacturing unit in the ChitraKonda area, but could not do so due to police surveillance.

Hence, they set up a processing unit inside the vehicle that carried a fake registration number plate to evade police scrutiny, an officer said.

Apart from the around 800 litres of chemicals and solvents used for making hashish oil, specialised extraction equipment were also seized from the vehicle, he said.

PTI