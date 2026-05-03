Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has emphasised that mutual respect, cultural harmony, and national integration are essential to building a stronger and more united India, asserting that the nation’s enduring strength lies in its diversity.

Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of Maharashtra and Gujarat at Lok Bhavan here Friday, the Governor said India becomes stronger when people from different regions understand one another’s cultures, respect traditions, and celebrate diversity together.

He said such unity transforms India from merely a nation into a strong and unbreakable family, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, where diversity becomes the country’s greatest strength.

Beginning his address with greetings on International Labour Day, the Governor paid tribute to labourers and workers, describing them as the backbone of the nation whose hard work, dedication, and perseverance drive India’s progress and development.

Extending his congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their Foundation Day, Kambhampati said both states stand as shining symbols of India’s rich heritage, vibrant traditions, and dynamic development.

Highlighting Odisha’s cultural ethos, Kambhampati said the Jagannath culture conveys a universal message of inclusiveness, equality, and brotherhood. He also appreciated the contributions of people from Maharashtra and Gujarat residing in Odisha, describing them as an integral part of the state’s growth and development.