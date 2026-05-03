Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) Sunday raised milk prices of multiple variants by up to Rs 4 per litre.

While prices of toned milk rose from Rs 50 to Rs 54 per litre, Premium milk climbed from Rs 54 to Rs 58. Gold Premium milk increased from Rs 56 to Rs 60 per litre. Gold Premium Plus, the top-tier variant, now costs Rs 64 per litre, up from Rs 60. Half-litre packets of the aforementioned categories saw a Rs 2 increase.

It may be mentioned here that OMFED has hiked the milk procurement price by Rs 1 per litre for dairy farmers across the state. The revised rate came into effect May 1, 2026.