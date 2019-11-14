Tirupati: Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

“As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram.

The star couple with their family members arrived here Wednesday night.

After an overnight stay at a guest house of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the couple in a traditional attire visited shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the crack of dawn, temple sources told this agency.

It was Deepika Padukone’s first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said. They added that the couple spent about half-an-hour at the shrine.

Security was beefed up at the temple premises as news of the star couple’s visit spread. Thousands gathered in front of the temple to catch a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

After paying obeisance, the couple posed for photographs also.

PNN & Agencies