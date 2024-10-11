New Delhi: India has urged Bangladesh to investigate the reported theft of a religious article that was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple during his visit to that country in 2021.

In a post on ‘X’, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed deep concern over the theft and called upon the authorities to recover the article and take action against the perpetrators of the crime.

“We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh,” it said.

“We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators,” it added.

Separately Indian government sources said New Delhi is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities on the issue, they said.

The Bangladesh law enforcement authorities have been urged to investigate the incident, recover the stolen article and bring the guilty to book, the sources said.

PTI