Kolkata: Shortly after resigning from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said Thursday he quit the forest minister’s post as he was ‘deeply hurt’ by the personal attacks aimed at him for airing grievances against a section of party leaders. Rajib Banerjee, however, declined to comment when asked if he plans to quit the party in the days to come.

“I had grievances against some of the party’s senior members and informed the leadership about it. I also had a word with party supremo Mamata Banerjee, but nothing happened. Instead, I was personally attacked by a section of the leaders,” Rajib Banerjee said.

“I was deeply hurt by the personal attacks aimed at me. Hence, I resigned from the cabinet,” he told reporters after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

The Domjur legislator said earlier, too, he had decided to quit the West Bengal cabinet, when he was removed as the irrigation minister without any notice. However, Mamata Banerjee had stopped him from doing so back then.

Rajib however, thanked the chief minister profusely, and said that he would always remain ‘indebted to her for allowing him to serve the people of the state’.