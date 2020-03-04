New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla didn’t chair proceedings Wednesday as he was ‘deeply hurt’ by ruckus in the House in the past two days, sources said.

Birla, who usually chairs House proceedings at the start of the day, was present Wednesday in the Parliament but didn’t come to Lok Sabha. In his absence, the proceedings were chaired by members designated as presiding officers.

Sources said Birla was ‘deeply hurt’ by the continuous ruckus, unruly scenes and scuffle between the members from the treasury and opposition benches.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third day Wednesday as opposition parties created uproar demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence.

Taking a strong note of Monday’s scuffle between members, Birla sent out a stern message to both sides saying whoever crosses over to the other side in the House would be suspended for the session.

Birla has repeatedly requested members that there should be cooperation among them so that the House can function well. He has also emphasised that the dignity and decorum of the House should be maintained.

PTI