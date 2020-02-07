Mumbai: February is often known as the ‘month of love’ for Valentine’s Day and various other ‘Rose Days’. And when love is in the air, we all talk about one of the most adorable couples of the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Since their wedding, they have often shared their PDA moments on various social media platforms. The pictures and videos have portrayed the love and the inseparable bond they share.

Chhapaak actress Deepika took to Instagram Friday morning and shared a picture of her and Ranveer’s passport and captioned the picture as ‘His and Hers’ with the hashtag ‘vacation’.

It should be stated here, the couple tied the nuptial knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day. Both weddings were attended by close relatives of the duo.

On the professional front, Deepika was seen in Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar and she will next be seen opposite Ranveer in his upcoming sports drama 83. She will be essaying the role of Romi, wife of Kapil Dev, the captain under whom India won their maiden World Cup in 1983.

Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.

The movie will hit the screens April 10, 2020.