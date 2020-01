Bangalore: Bengaluru FC announced Monday that Spanish defender Juanan Gonzalez has signed a new two-year deal, which will keep him with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions until the end of 2021-2022 season. The 32-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2016, put pen to paper Monday afternoon after agreeing to new terms.

Juanan has made 96 appearances for the club to date, scoring four goals in that time, most notably in the 2016 AFC Cup semifinal against Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The defender has been an integral part of the club’s title challenges, and believes there is much more to accomplish in the next two years.

“I have always maintained that I am content here. My family has been happy since we moved to Bangalore and the way this club treat you, makes it easy to make these decisions,” Juanan said after completing formalities.

The new term will make Juanan the club’s longest-serving foreigner, having joined the club alongside Alvaro Rubio ahead of the Blues’ historic charge to the AFC Cup final in 2016.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, who joined the club at the same time as Juanan, spoke highly of his centre-half.

“Juanan and I arrived in Bangalore on the same day and he has been an integral part of the club since day one. He gives everything for the team, and with his experience and talent, is one of the most important players in our system,” said Cuadrat.

“He (Juanan) loves the club, its fans, and feels deeply for the badge. We are all very happy that he has signed a new contract with us,” added the head coach.

The Blues are currently second on the ISL table, two points behind leaders FC Goa, and next face Mumbai FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, January 17.

PTI