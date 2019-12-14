Banarpal: Despite the fact that traffic issues are getting from bad to worse at several places in Angul district, local administration is yet to take any concrete step to bring the traffic signal system up to mark.

The traffic light systems installed at various locations are not working properly. A case in point being the one at NALCO smelter plant main gate square on National Highway 55.

In order to control the ever-increasing traffic here, with the help of NALCO, a solar-powered traffic signal post was put up six years ago. This facility is lying defunct for about a year now.

Locals alleged it went out of order several times in the past as well. “The organisation responsible for its maintenance and carrying out repairs is just avoiding its responsibility,” local businessman Sandeep Mishra said.

Similarly, the wrong position of a divider in the middle of the road is also causing issues, at times leading to accidents. Hundreds of labourers, office goers and students go to the plant, offices and educational institutions after crossing this square. What surprises many is that there are no traffic police assigned to this square. Only two home guards somehow manage the scene here.

NALCO police station inspector-in-charge Sarojini Sambada said the traffic chaos at the square is a byproduct of the defunct traffic light system. “If the concerned organisation gets the signal system fixed, the traffic issues will automatically come to an end,” she added.

PNN