Anandapur: A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in a forest near Raighati village in Anandapur subdivision of Odisha’s Keonjhar district Thursday, four days after he was last seen leaving home with a friend.

The deceased, identified as Gusa, son of Silay from Raighati village under Soso police station limits, had gone missing after reportedly being called out by his friend, Kundia, son of Pasingh Ho, to visit his sister’s house Sunday, a source said.

While Kundia returned to the village the next day, Gusa did not. His body was discovered Wednesday, lying in a forested area about two kilometres from the village. Locals who found the body informed the family, who then contacted police.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for autopsy. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police detained Kundia and began a formal investigation into the suspected murder.

According to the victim’s family, Gusa and Kundia had worked together in Pondicherry a few months ago. At the time, Gusa had purchased a mobile phone, which allegedly sparked a dispute after Kundia reportedly tried to hide it from him. Though the issue appeared resolved at the time, the family suspects lingering resentment may have led to the murder.

Police are probing the alleged mobile-related dispute as a possible motive.

