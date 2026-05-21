Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday lauded PM Narendra Modi for bringing artworks originating in the state to the global stage by gifting those to the Norwegian royal couple.

Majhi, in social media posts, said that the prime minister gifted a Palm Leaf Pattachitra, a masterpiece rooted in Odisha’s temple traditions bearing witness to centuries of intricate craftsmanship and devotional artistry, to Queen Sonja of Norway.

Similarly, the PM gifted to King Harald V a silver sailboat crafted in the celebrated Cuttack Filigree tradition, “where skilled artisans wove impossibly fine threads of silver into breathtaking form, evoking both India’s storied maritime heritage and the enduring spirit of friendship between the two nations”.

‘Palm Leaf Pattachitra’, also known as ‘Tala Patra Pattachitra’, is one of Odisha’s most ancient and intricate art forms.

Artists used palm leaf base instead of cloth for creating images by engraving detailed illustrations. This unique art form of Odisha is often created as foldable panels or strips joined by thread, blending storytelling, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single artistic form.

The silver filigree of Cuttack is also a centuries-old craft in which beaten silver is drawn into fine threads and foils to create delicate, lace-like jewellery and showpiece items.

During his Visit to Norway, Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi Ji once again championed India’s civilisational richness, placing Odisha’s timeless artistic legacy at the heart of a significant diplomatic moment. The gifts he presented to the Royal Couple were thoughtfully chosen… pic.twitter.com/lmqbotxKbq — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 21, 2026

The chief minister said that during the prime minister’s visit to Norway, he has once again championed India’s civilisational richness, placing Odisha’s timeless artistic legacy at the heart of a significant diplomatic moment.

“The gifts he presented to the royal couple were thoughtfully chosen to reflect the depth and diversity of India’s cultural heritage,” Majhi said.

“That two of Odisha’s most iconic art forms found their place in such a distinguished diplomatic exchange is a testament to the growing global recognition of India’s living heritage. It is, above all, a proud moment for the artisans of Odisha, whose hands carry forward an ancient legacy, and whose creations now speak to the world,” he added.

The CM said that Odisha is deeply grateful to the PM for the “gracious gesture, for choosing to carry the soul of our land onto the global stage and placing its living traditions in the hands of the world”.