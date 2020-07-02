Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would be adorned with Suna Besha (golden attire) on their chariots at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir here Thursday.

However, the unique ritual would be performed without the congregation of devotees on the Grand Road due to the Covid-19 restrictions, said an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

As per the legend, Suna Besha ritual of the deities was introduced during the reign of Gajapati king Kapilendra Deb. This ritual is also called as ‘Bada Tadhau Besha’ of Lord Jagannath, said a researcher.

As per the tradition, the three deities are adorned with gold and silver ornaments as part of the Suna Besha ritual, he added.

SJTA sources said servitors would collect gold and silver ornaments from the outer chamber of Ratna Bhandar, temple treasury room, amid tight security Thursday morning. The ornaments would be spruced up in the presence of Bhandar Mekap and skilled goldsmiths.

“Servitors would adorn the deities with the ornaments between 4pm and 5 pm. The deities will appear in golden attire for two to three hours,” said the temple official.

The district administration has imposed curfew at the stretch from Market Square to the Lions’ Gate for the organisation of Suna Besha ritual. “Security personnel would be on high alert during the ritual. Security cordons would be thrown around the three chariots. We urge the devotees to witness the Suna Besha ritual on television,” said SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar.