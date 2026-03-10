Puri: Allegations of delayed commencement of annual examinations surfaced Tuesday at several primary and upper primary schools in Gop block of Puri district.

The annual examinations in the block began March 9 and are scheduled to conclude March 13. However, question papers reportedly reached several schools late, forcing students to wait for a long time before the examinations could begin.

As per government guidelines, the examinations are scheduled to start at 7 am in all schools. But due to the “delayed arrival” of question papers, the examinations started late in many institutions, sources said.

Reports also alleged that some teachers reached schools late despite the early examination schedule, while in a few institutions, headmasters were absent without submitting leave applications.

Sources said several posts, including Block Education Officer, Additional Education Officer and other positions, have remained vacant in the block education office for a long time, leading to lack of proper monitoring and resulting in such irregularities.

Responding to the allegations, Amita Senapati, who is in charge of the Block Education Officer’s office, said minor delays in question paper delivery could occur due to the early morning examination schedule. However, she emphasised that teachers and staff must reach schools on time. She further assured that the complaints would be looked into.