Gopalpur: Even as the Centre and state government emphasise safe travel on roads and highways, the National Highway-16 has become prone to mishaps due to alleged delay and neglect by the agency carrying out expansion and repair works.

The agency that takes up repair and expansion of the highway from Ganjam to the border areas of Andhra Pradesh has caused delays despite reminders from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to finish the work within the deadline.

However, given the slow pace of works it is apprehended that the consultancy may miss the deadline. This has spelt trouble for the commuters resulting in frequent mishaps on the highway. It is alleged the agency has overlooked the blackspots at Haladiapadar, Kanishi, Rambha and Golanthara for which mishaps are taking place frequently on the highway.

Moreover, the agency has removed all the shops and street vendors from the highway and has dug up large pits leaving it unattended to for months due to which highway mishaps are taking place.

This has sparked resentment among the commuters who were facing trouble on the highways.

This apart, the agency has fixed plastic barricades at places to take up expansion works on the highway which often leads to more mishaps. The barricades reduce width of the highway and when the wind blows away the plastic material, mishaps become inevitable.

The passengers often face difficulties in boarding and alighting buses as the agency has dug up large pits at Kanishi and Gosani Nuagaon on the highway.

The agency has also sub-let construction of drains, barricades to smaller agencies which are carrying out sub-standard works without adhering to norms. The agency also runs a crusher unit at Palur Hills which has led to atmospheric pollution in the area.

When contacted, an agency official refused to comment on the issue.

PNN