New Delhi: As part of its holistic response and management strategy for COVID-19, the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare has involved specialist doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi to provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in Odisha and other state hospitals through teleconsultation.

According to the ministry, teleconsultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for COVID-19. A specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi shall provide guidance on effective clinical management of COVID-19 patients in the ICUs of different state hospitals through tele/video consultation.

They will handhold the states in the clinical management of COVID-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate. These teleconsultation sessions for providing timely and expert guidance to the doctors in the states shall be conducted twice every week, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The first session of this exercise was commenced from Wednesday. Ten hospitals have been selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa.

The ministry said that this exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1000 on twice a week basis. Total 17 states including Odisha shall be covered in the exercise.

A calendar of these expert-led teleconsultation sessions has been drawn up to cover the states till July 31.