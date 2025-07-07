Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the first selection merit list for Plus 2 e-admissions for the academic year 2025–26, a source said Monday.

The source added that out of a total of 4,46,205 applicants across the state, 4,13,804 students have secured admission in the first round.

Among the various streams, Arts emerged as the most preferred, with 2,64,766 students selected. Science saw 1,17,089 selections, while Commerce had 20,552 students making it through in the first round, the source informed.

Additionally, 6,811 students were selected under the Upashastri stream, and 4,586 under the Vocational stream.

While 32,401 applicants did not make it in this phase, they will still have the opportunity to seek admission in the upcoming Second Selection and Spot Admission rounds.

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack has registered the highest cut-off percentages in Arts, Science, and Commerce. The cut-off for Science was recorded at 91.83 per cent, Arts at 81.33 per cent, and Commerce at 80.20 per cent.

With the first selection list out, the admission process has now entered a crucial phase. Students selected in the first round are required to report and take admission at their respective institutions between July 8 and 14 by 6 p.m.

Schools have time until July 15 to update admission data and make necessary corrections on the SAMS e-Space. Students who have been admitted in the first round can also submit slide-up requests for better options from July 9 to 15.

The second selection merit list will be published July 21 by 3 p.m. Classes for newly admitted Class XI students will commence across the state on July 24.

The DHSE has urged students and parents to stay updated by regularly visiting the official SAMS Odisha portal (www.samsodisha.gov.in) and to ensure that all steps are completed within the specified timelines to confirm admission.

