By Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: Long queues outside fuel stations and unofficial restrictions on fuel refills in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack took a toll on gig workers, many of whom say the crisis is cutting into their daily earnings.

App-based delivery workers and ride-service providers are spending hours waiting for fuel instead of completing orders. Tapan Sahu, 23, a gig worker from Cuttack, said he has spent nearly two to three hours since Thursday waiting to refill his motorcycle. “Earlier, during our 12-hour shift, we used to earn around Rs 600 to Rs 700 per day.

Now, our daily income has dropped to around Rs 400 to Rs 500,” Sahu said. Another delivery worker, Sipun Gochayat, 21, said “Workers are now avoiding long-distance orders due to uncertainty over fuel availability.” “A few petrol pumps are limiting refuelling amount to Rs 200, which is not enough for our daily travel needs. We have started accepting only nearby orders. This is directly affecting our income,” he said.

“If this situation continues, I may have to quit this profession because I am no longer making any profit. The government should think about our livelihood and find a solution,” Ashutosh Behera said.

Meanwhile, the petroleum dealers’ association and state government appealed not to panic, asserting that the state has adequate fuel stock. Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association General Secretary Sanjay Lath said, “Fuel supply is continuing uninterrupted across the state. The situation is likely to return to normal by Monday evening. People should avoid panic buying,” Lath said.