Jagatsinghpur: Police arrested an alleged contract killer from Bihar in connection with the murder of a newly-engaged woman at Kathiapada village in Jagatsinghpur district, Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma said Saturday.

The victim, Sasmita Das alias Dolly, daughter of Pramod Das, was allegedly murdered on the night of April 20. Her mutilated body was recovered the following morning from a field near the Pakanpur warehouse along National Highway-55, around 200 metres from her house.

Police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Suryakanta Swain, 30, alias Papu, of Kulamundilo village, from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. A metal cleaver and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

The second accused, identified as alleged contract killer Lallu Kumar alias Lallu Yadav, 26, of Khadiha village under Bhagwanpur police limits in Bihar’s Kaimur district, was arrested from Bhojpur district in Bihar May 14.

Police seized a white car, two mobile phones, a PAN card and an ATM card from Yadav’s possession. Addressing a press conference, the SP said Suryakanta and Sasmita had been in a relationship since 2016 and remained in contact through frequent meetings and phone conversations.

However, Suryakanta allegedly became upset after learning that Sasmita’s marriage had been fixed elsewhere and that her engagement ceremony was scheduled for April 19 at Malati Devi temple in Dhuanpari. Police said Suryakan ta allegedly struck a deal worth Rs 2 lakh with Lallu to kill Sasmita.

He reportedly paid an advance of Rs 20,000 and promised to clear the remaining amount after the murder. According to investigators, Suryakanta and Lallu first came to Jagatsinghpur April 13 and stayed at a lodge till April 15. Failing to find an opportunity to execute the crime, they returned to Jharkhand.

Later, after learning about the engagement ceremony, they allegedly returned to Jagatsinghpur and resumed planning the murder. Police said Suryakanta attended Sasmita’s engagement ceremony April 19 before returning to the lodge.

The next day, he allegedly contacted Sasmita and asked her to meet him one last time. He reportedly told her that he wanted to hand over money related to an LIC bond before leaving for Jharkhand.

Investigators said Suryakanta had already prepared a detailed plan for the murder and purchased an iron cleaver. When Sasmita reached the designated spot at around 7.20 pm April 20, the two spoke briefly. During the conversation, Lallu, who was allegedly hiding nearby, attacked her from behind with the weapon, striking her on the arm and neck.

Police alleged that Suryakanta also repeatedly attacked Sasmita on the neck and face with the cleaver. After confirming that she had died, the accused fled the scene on a motorcycle and took away her mobile phone.

After reaching Jharkhand, Lallu allegedly demanded payment. However, Suryakanta informed him that a criminal case had already been registered. Realising police were investigating the case, Lallu fled to Bihar and kept changing locations to evade arrest.

A police team led by investigating officer Mohammad Suraj later travelled to Bihar and arrested Lallu from Bhojpur district under Charpokhari police limits. He was produced before the Bhojpur Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court May 14 and later brought to Jagatsinghpur on transit remand.

Police said Suryakanta, who is married and has a son, was living in Jamshedpur, where he ran an auto parts shop, and worked part-time at a car showroom with Yadav, his colleague working as an operator.