Sambalpur: A notorious gangster, wanted in 14 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight with the police in Odisha’s Sambalpur district Sunday, an official statement said.

While police were conducting vehicle checking near Planetarium Chhak in Burla, at around 5 am, a car coming from the direction of Sambalpur University was signalled to stop, but the driver swerved the vehicle towards the Right Dyke Road of Hirakud Dam, it said.

“Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Fishery Chhak. One person jumped out of the car and, while fleeing, fired three rounds at the police team. In self-defence and to prevent further firing, police opened two rounds of controlled fire, injuring the accused in his right leg,” the police statement said.

The injured person was identified as Manish Sahu, wanted in more than 14 criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery, and illegal transportation of banned cough syrups. Three of his associates accompanying him were also apprehended, it said.

The police team seized a pistol with one cartridge, three empty shells, the car, five mobile phones and 10 cartons of banned cough syrup bottles.

The injured accused was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment. Further legal action under NDPS Act and other relevant laws has been initiated against him and investigation is underway, it added.

PTI