Keonjhar: Continuous rainfall over the last three days has caused widespread damage across various blocks in Keonjhar district. Heavy downpour Saturday night led to the washing away of several roads and collapse of culverts and small bridges, severely impacting connectivity.

Even in Keonjhar town, poor drainage led to water entering homes, leaving residents stranded and disrupting normal life. In low-lying areas, rainwater entered houses, throwing normal life into disarray. Local administration officials have been visiting affected areas to assess the situation and are reportedly providing emergency assistance.

The Dhaladihi Sahi village under Banspal block has been completely surrounded by floodwater. At least 30 families there remain cut off from the outside world. Left with no option, distressed villagers appealed to the administration through video messages, urging immediate intervention.

Responding to the call, BDO Raja Ranjit Bal and officials visited the area Sunday and took stock of the situation. The panchayat authorities have distributed two months’ worth of rations to families in the affected village. Dry food supplies are also being arranged for those still marooned. The BDO stated that discussions are underway with higher authorities for project approvals to ensure longer-term relief and connectivity solutions.

Besides Banspal, villagers in hilly and remote pockets of Telkoi, Harichandanpur, Joda, and Sadar blocks are also waterlogged and struggling to access basic services. Rain has brought vehicular movement to a standstill across the district as several roads and bridges remain submerged or damaged.

Traffic on the Phuljhar–Cheliabeda road was disrupted after rainwater from nearby forests and hills overflowed on the route. Similarly, the Banspal–Kadakala road has become impassable at multiple stretches due to stagnant rainwater. Roads connecting Patunga–Palashpanga and Kasirapatana–Padmapur in Parjanpur panchayat under Sadar block have been cut off after water washed away parts of the road and nearby bridges.

Moreover, the Kusumita–Shankari road was severely damaged and washed away, halting movement completely. A major landslide at Baninda Ghat along the Raisuan–Phuljhar road has further blocked access, while flooding at Guhaldihi station Saturday night caused the Vande Bharat Express to be delayed for nearly three hours.

Moreover, both ends of the bridge over the Aradei river connecting Palashpanga with Parjanpur railway station were washed away, leaving it highly vulnerable and unusable for vehicular traffic. Locals have demanded immediate road repair and restoration of connectivity, as several villages remain cut off due to the deluge.

PNN