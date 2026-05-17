Nabarangpur: Two women were killed and three others critically injured after a car collided head-on with a goods-laden truck near the Rajamatu traffic junction in the Pradhaniguda area of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district around midnight, police said Sunday.

Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued three occupants trapped inside the badly damaged car. Two others succumbed to their injuries at the district headquarters hospital, police officials said.

Police suspect either the car driver or the truck driver may have dozed off before the collision, leading to the accident.

An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

UNI