Keonjhar: The world’s tallest chariot, Sri Baladevjew, was stopped mid-way ahead of Galagandi during the Bahuda Yatra Saturday here due to a heavy downpour.

Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the grand return procession of the deity to the Sri Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar.

Sub Collector Umashankar Dalei, also the Executive Officer of the Endowment department, confirmed that the chariot pulling will resume at 9 am Sunday and the Suna Besha of the deity will be held in the evening.

The traditional rituals were conducted Saturday despite the rain, with the deities being taken in ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ to the chariot.

Rajasaheb Dhananjaya Narayan Bhanjadeo performed the ceremonial ‘Chhera Pahanra’ before the chariot began its journey around 5:15 pm.

However, the chariot veered to the left and got stuck due to slippery conditions and fading daylight, prompting authorities to pause the procession to avoid mishaps.

Pujapandas and sevayats including Rajpurohit Prasanna Kumar Nanda, Brahma Gangadhar Mishra, and others ensured the smooth execution of the rituals.

Pahandi sevaks from different areas contributed to the procession. Police have been deployed for crowd management and traffic control.

After the chariot’s arrival at the temple, barricades and watchtowers will be set up to maintain order during Suna Besha, which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees.

Various local organisations have been mobilised to assist the devotees during the festivities.

