New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital issued a passenger advisory Thursday morning amid dense fog conditions, cautioning travellers that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) had been implemented even as flight operations continued without major disruption.

In a travel advisory issued at 4.30 a.m., Delhi Airport authorities said foggy weather had significantly reduced visibility levels, leading to the activation of LVP to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. At the same time, officials clarified that flight services at the airport were functioning normally when the advisory was released.

“Low-visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the advisory posted on X stated.

Airport authorities urged passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest information regarding departures and arrivals, as weather conditions could impact schedules.

Amid dense fog and low visibility across Delhi and large parts of North India Thursday morning, several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo, also issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

In a post on its official X handle, SpiceJet informed passengers that all departures, arrivals and their subsequent flights could be affected due to dense fog conditions in Delhi. The airline advised travellers to regularly check their flight status through its official website.

Air India also released an advisory warning of potential poor visibility conditions over the next few days. The airline said this could affect its primary hub in Delhi, along with a few other airports in northern and eastern India and some additional cities.

The national carrier also outlined measures being taken to minimise inconvenience to passengers due to fog-related disruptions. It said round-the-clock assistance would be provided to help travellers make alternative arrangements where required.

Under Air India’s ‘FogCare’ initiative, passengers booked on flights that may be delayed will receive advance alerts on their mobile phones. In addition, affected passengers will be given the option to change their flights without paying any extra charges or to opt for a full refund of their bookings.

IndiGo, in a post on X, issued an advisory regarding disruptions in flight operations due to low visibility in Chandigarh.

“As a precaution, some flights have been cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety,” the airline said, while advising passengers to allow extra travel time and check their flight status in advance through the official website.

The advisories come at a time when Delhi continues to grapple with rising pollution levels and persistent smog.

Thick smog continued to blanket Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) Thursday morning, with the capital witnessing a fresh deterioration in air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, four reported AQI readings in the ‘severe’ category, while several others hovered close to the same range, underlining the persistence of hazardous air conditions across the city.

Visuals from different parts of Delhi and the NCR showed sharply reduced visibility as dense smog engulfed roads, residential areas and public spaces, affecting daily movement and raising health concerns among residents.

Data from the Commission for Air Quality Management’s SAMEER app indicated that Delhi recorded an AQI of 358 at 7 am Thursday.