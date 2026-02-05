Vadodara: Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century while Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 as Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 203 for four against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League final Thursday.

Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick runs after DC were put in. Rodrigues slammed 57 off 37 balls.

The Royal Challengers were on the money in the first three overs, with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare conceding just nine runs as Shafali Verma and Lee did not get enough width to free their arms.

However, the fourth over bowled by Satghare saw the Capitals release the pressure with Lee clobbering the medium pacer’s half-volley and half-tracker two successive sixes, one over long-off and another over mid-wicket.

There was then an appeal for a stumping thanks to Richa Ghosh’s enterprise, and it was followed by Satghare failing to latch on to a difficult caught and bowled chance, ending an eventful over that yielded the Capitals 20 runs and gave them the much-needed momentum after the sluggish start.

With DC reaching 36 after five overs, skipper Smriti Mandhana introduced Arundhati Reddy into the attack, and Shafali straightaway collected two fours. However, Reddy hit back with the wicket of Shafali with a short ball, which was smartly taken by Ghosh behind the stumps.

The classy Laura Wolvaardt began with an exquisite boundary before Lee welcomed off-spinner Shreyanka Patil into the attack with two fours and a six on the trot, lifting DC to 72 for one in seven overs.

It took compatriot Nadine de Klerk to end the dangerous Lee’s stay in the middle, as the opener skied one for Grace Harris to run in from long-on to complete a clean catch.

Rodrigues joined Wolvaardt, and the duo found the gaps at will with their stylish batting to keep RCB under pressure with a partnership of 76 runs.