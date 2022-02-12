New Delhi: Australia’s swashbuckling batter David Warner was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru Saturday. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his humorous posts on social media, has given Warner’s price a different twist.

Jaffer feels that the franchise got the Aussie opener cheap and compared it to a “Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain”.

“Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022,” Jaffer wrote on social media platform Koo.

Jaffer’s post immediately got attention and a user termed it “the biggest heist of this” auction.

The user wrote, “It’s a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this #IPLAuction.”

Warner was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season which also saw him stripped of the team’s captaincy. But the opener bounced back brilliantly and played a crucial role in Australia’s T20 World Cup glory last year.

The 35-year-old had a base price of INR 2 crore. Warner also started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, who changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.