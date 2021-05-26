New Delhi: Delhi Wednesday reported 1,491 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 25 when the national capital had reported a single-day tally of 1,515 cases, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Also, this is the fourth straight day when Delhi reported a single-day tally of less than 2,000 cases.

The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent in the last 24 hours, remaining below the 5 per cent-mark for the fifth consecutive day.

On the other hand, fatalities are also gradually dipping in the national capital, with the city reporting 130 deaths Wednesday, taking its overall toll to 23,695.

Delhi had reported 156 deaths Tuesday, 207 Monday, 189 Sunday, 182 Saturday, 252 Friday and 233 Thursday.

The number of new cases reported came out of 77,103 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,89,39,206 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

The number of daily recoveries again outnumbered new cases by a fair margin again Wednesday, as a total of 3,952 patients recovered from the deadly disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,78,634 in the national capital. The recovery rate presently stands at 96.98 per cent.

The national capital presently has 19,148 active cases, down from 21,739 Tuesday.

A total of 43,955 persons received vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, including 33,434 first timers.

Out of the total 25,106 beds in the Covid hospitals, 17,878 are vacant, while the tally of people in home isolation declined to 10,079 in the last 24 hours.