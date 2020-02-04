Delhi: Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that Delhi needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games.

Addressing an election rally in Dwarka three days before the February 8 Assembly elections, the prime minister accused the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Modi sought to know if ‘mohalla clinics’ set up by the AAP government will work if Delhiites fall sick outside city. He said the people of Delhi have seen how the AAP government practices the politics of hate.

“The people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi’s transformation. Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us,” asserted Modi.

The Centre, he added, opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of US, and built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.

Modi also criticised the Opposition parties and said they are spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but people of Delhi understand this

“AAP and Congress cry for Batla House terrorists, put security forces in dock and instigate people but can’t develop Delhi,” he said.

Agencies