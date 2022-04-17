New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people over the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri, including a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said Sunday.

They said they have also recovered a pistol from Md Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime Saturday evening.

They said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.

“Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR,” she said. Later, she said five more arrests were made.

“One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession,” Rangnani said.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

She also said nine people in total including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes, and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The sub-inspector who received the bullet injury is stated to be stable in the hospital, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

“Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them,” said another police officer.

Officials said overall security arrangements have been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

This is the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

PTI