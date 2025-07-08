New Delhi: As Opposition parties join hands to hit out at the Election Commission over intensive revision of Bihar’s voters’ list, poll authority officials said Tuesday that the exercise is “inclusive”.

The Opposition has increased its intensity of attack on the EC for the electoral roll revision, saying it will deprive crores of voters of their right to exercise franchise.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on July 10 a batch of petitions challenging the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Several fresh pleas including a joint petition by Opposition parties leaders of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and CPI (ML) were filed in the apex court against the poll panel’s decision to conduct the special intensive revision before Bihar go to polls later this year.

As the top court is set to become the new battleground between the Opposition and the poll authority, EC officials said the revision exercise is all-inclusive as it is reaching the existing 7,89,69,844 electors of Bihar.

They said pre-filled enumeration forms with details such as the elector’s name, address, and old photo are made available to every existing elector.

The pre-filled enumeration forms have been distributed to 7.69 crore or 97.42 per cent of electors.

Booth-level officers visit each household at least three times to collect the filled-out enumeration forms, to ensure that no one is left out.

The first visit has been completed, second visit is underway, they pointed out.

Many electors were found to have died or have shifted or migrated.

All those who submit enumeration forms will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published August 1.

Electoral registration officers will prepare the draft electoral roll by including all the electors whose enumeration forms have been received before July 25.

Eligibility documents can also be submitted separately during the claims and objections period which ends on September 1, they underlined.

They said the eligibility of an elector is as per Article 326 of the Constitution, read with Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The person who is a citizen of India, not less than 18 years of age on the qualifying date, ordinarily resident in the constituency and not otherwise disqualified under any law, is eligible to be on the voters’ list.

Exclusion will only be after inquiry, and speaking orders of ERO, which are appealable to DM/CEO.

After the publication of draft rolls, ERO will scrutinise the eligibility of proposed electors and come to a conclusion based on documents and field reports.

In case of any doubt regarding the eligibility of any elector whose name has appeared in the draft roll, ERO will pass speaking orders after giving notice to such proposed elector.

Any person aggrieved by the decision of the ERO may prefer an appeal to the DM, and a second appeal can be preferred before the CEO against the order of the DM, in accordance with Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, they said.

