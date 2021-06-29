New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell Tuesday registered an FIR against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd under several serious sections of the POCSO Act on a complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that acting on a complaint received from NCPCR regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up.

Earlier June 25, the NCPCR had written a reminder letter to Delhi Police demanding a report on the action taken by them against Twitter over providing false information during an investigation and not cooperating.

The NCPCR also sought a report from the police within three days. The reminder from NCPCR came after the Delhi Police failed to provide a report after FIR was registered by the child commission against Twitter.

Earlier, NCPCR had sought a response from Twitter regarding certain links related to child pornography and other matters concerning child welfare on social media which Twitter refused.

“After conducting an inquiry and finding child pornographic material (CSAM) on the microblogging site, the NCPCR directed Delhi Police to book Twitter India under section 11/15/19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 199/292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and any other relevant sections of IT Act on May 29,” the complaint read.