New Delhi: Delhi Friday reported a substantial spike in new Covid cases, at 180 fresh infections, the highest in last six months, but no deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

With the new Covid cases – the highest single day rise after June 16, the capital’s tally has climbed to 14,42,813, while the number of active cases also have climbed to 782, the highest in last five and half months. According to the Health Department, the city had reported highest 792 active covid cases on July 10.

However, no Covid death has been reported in the capital city in last 24 hours, and death toll remains at 25,103.

Delhi’s Covid infection positivity rate has also jumped to 0.29 per cent which is highest after June 15 in the city. With 82 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,16,928. A total of 375 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.20 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate has gone up to 0.05 per cent, and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. The total number of Covid containment zones has risen to 207.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,697 new tests — 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,22,89,000 so far.

Out of 1,22,740 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 40,949 were first doses and 81,791 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,53,34,272, according to the health bulletin.

With 148.33 lakh beneficiaries, Delhi has completed its first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 100 per cent of the eligible population.