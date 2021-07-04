New Delhi: The national capital reported 94 new Covid cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin Sunday. The daily Covid positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, it said.

A total of 111 persons recovered from the disease in the same period, taking the national capital’s total number of recoveries to 14,08,567. The active cases stood at 992, of which 300 are in home isolation.

With the latest deaths reported Sunday, Delhi’s overall Covid death has reached 24,995.

A total of 75,133 Covid samples were tested, including 52,856 through RT-PCR and 22,277 through the Rapid Antigen method.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed sports complexes in the national capital to reopen from Monday with certain restrictions.

However, it said that sport activities in stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed without spectators.

Delhi’s Covid management authority, however, said that cinema theatres, multiplexes, social and political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, and amusement parks will remain closed.