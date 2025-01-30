Paralakhemundi: Palm jaggery, known for its unique taste, has become a sustainable means of livelihood for farmers in Gajapati district as around 400 farmers from R Udayagiri, Nuagada, and Ramagiri blocks are engaged in its production.

Palm Jaggery Cooperative Society (PJCS) established by the state government in 1968 plays a pivotal role in supporting farmers, said sources. Located in Luburisingh village under R Udayagiri block, PJCS has been instrumental in promoting jaggery production. Even though maize and paddy are the primary crops in this region, a significant number of farmers are now opting for palm jaggery production due to its growing demand.

Palm jaggery is produced from date palm sap, a healthier alternative to toddy, which often causes health issues. The jaggery produced from this sap is healthier and highly rich in iron and vitamins. The sap is collected by cutting the upper part of the palm tree and placing earthen pots under it to gather the juice overnight.

This sap is then processed organically to produce jaggery in three forms: powdered, solid blocks, and liquid. The PJCS sells these varieties at competitive prices—solid jaggery for Rs80 per kg, powdered jaggery for Rs150 per kg, and liquid jaggery for Rs100 per kg. Farmers earn between Rs900 to Rs1,000 daily through its production.

Last year, the farmers collectively produced 800 quintals of palm jaggery, which has a distinctive taste and comes in shades of dark brown and grey. According to farmers Dushasan Mandal, Emmanuel Sabar, and Sudhakar Raita, the Geographical Indication (GI) tag granted to palm jaggery last year has significantly boosted the sweetener’s consumption demand.

The granting of a GI tag to palm jaggery has attracted more farmers to undertake palm farming and the existing farmers to increase production. This contributes not only to their livelihoods but also to the region’s agricultural prosperity.

PNN