Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will set up a museum, library and research centre in Puri for the preservation of Jagannath culture and literature, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the complex will play a pivotal role in the study, documentation, and promotion of the rich culture associated with Lord Jagannath.

The campus will also have an auditorium with a capacity of 300 seats, a space where light and sound shows will be hosted daily, and a large open-air stage where cultural performances will be showcased, he said.

Stressing that a large number of tourists, especially the youth, visiting Puri are not aware of the Jagannath culture, Majhi said little has been done in this regard for the last seven decades.

“For the promotion and preservation of Jagannath culture and literature, the government has now decided to set up this world-class centre in Puri,” he said.

Majhi also said that no steps were taken earlier to develop Puri as a tourist destination.

“Think about it, if a tourist comes to Puri today, he has two main destinations, one of which is the Jagannath Temple and the other is the sea beach. Apart from this, there is no other entertainment or tourism infrastructure where he can spend some time,” he said.

“So, to solve these two problems, our government has decided to establish a world-class Shri Jagannath Museum, Library and Research Centre in Puri. It will be built in one complex,” he said.

Majhi said the museum will showcase the history of the temple construction, making of wooden deities, Kalinga’s victory in Kanchi, festivals, and temple rituals, among others.

All these events can be displayed through paintings, miniature statues, plaques and other items, he said.

The proposed library will have books related to Jagannath culture as well as Odia culture and tradition, he said, noting that it will also have e-library facilities.

The CM said there are many stories related to the Jagannath Temple, and they will be divided into episodes and presented in Odia, Hindi, English and Bengali through the light and sound shows.

PTI