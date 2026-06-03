Balasore: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to probe allegations of illegal brick kiln operations and unauthorised brick clay mining in Ambakuduchi village under Basta tehsil of Balasore district.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, the tribunal directed a committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the Balasore District Magistrate to conduct a field verification, assess the factual position and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

The matter came before the tribunal on a petition filed by Rajanikanta Jena, who alleged that a brick kiln operating on Plot No. 688 under Khata No. 192 in Mouza Ambakuduchi had been established and was functioning without the requisite statutory approvals.

The petitioner claimed that the unit lacked environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, as well as Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the OSPCB.

Hearing the matter May 26, a bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh observed that the allegations raised substantial environmental issues warranting examination.

The petitioner alleged that a brick kiln was functioning without mandatory environmental clearance from the SEIAA and without obtaining CTE and CTO from the OSPCB. He further claimed that the kiln’s operations and associated brick clay mining activities had caused environmental degradation and pollution, adversely affecting local residents.

The petitioner sought demolition of the kiln, restoration of the site, imposition of environmental compensation on the project proponent and action against officials for their alleged failure to act on public complaints.

The tribunal issued notices to the respondents and directed them to file their replies within six weeks.

The committee has been directed to visit the site within two weeks, examine the grievances raised in the petition, interact with the applicant and the project proponent, verify the factual position and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

The Balasore District Magistrate has been designated as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, while the committee has been asked to submit its report to the tribunal within one month of receiving the order.

The NGT has also sought responses within six weeks from the authorities and individuals named as respondents in the case, including Odisha Chief Secretary, the Balasore Collector, the Tehsildar of Basta, the Member Secretary of the OSPCB, the Member Secretary of the SEIAA, Odisha, the Mining Officer of Balasore, and private respondents Sunil Nandi and Shambunath Senapati.

The tribunal’s intervention comes amid concerns over alleged illegal brick kiln operations and unauthorised clay mining activities, which are often associated with environmental degradation, air pollution and adverse impacts on local ecosystems.