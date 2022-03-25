Nayagarh: Even though Nayagarh district heard the first sound of train engine in 2017, regular disruption of train services has become a matter of concern for the residents here.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the residents here demanded restoration of train services from Nayagarh Town station to Puri.

They also demanded train services from Nayagarh to Kharagpur and Berhampur which has been hanging fire for years now.

The train services were previously stopped in the wake of Covid19 outbreak around two years ago. As Covid-19 situation has already improved in the state, essential train services need to be restored immediately, they said.

The East Coast Railway had extended train services from Nayagarh to Puri. Two trains used to run from Nayagarh to Puri. One train left Nayagarh station at 5 am while another departed at 9:20 am.

Both trains went to Puri and took their journey back. However, now, these services have been halted since Covid-19 thereby affecting pilgrims who want to visit Puri.

Since there is no direct bus service from Puri to Nayagarh and vice-versa, pilgrims face a lot of problems. Taking advantage of the situation, cabs, autos, taxis and mini buses are charging excess fares from the pilgrims.

Pramod Pattnaik, Arun Kumar Mohanty, Laxmidhar Sahu, Sheikh Abdul Khalik, Prasant Kumar Das, Niranjan Mishra, Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Umakant Mishra, Prashant Pattnaik and Ashok Malla are the members of various associations who demanded restoration of train services immediately.

They also demanded resumption of railway works at Nuagaon railway station and warned of a massive agitation if their demands were not met.

PNN