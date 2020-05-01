Muniguda: As many as 40 persons from Tikarpada area under Muniguda block in Rayagada district have tested positive for deadly dengue leading to panic among the residents here.

According to a source, the incident came to fore after a team of doctors led by Rayagada CDMO conducted blood tests in the area following reports of an unknown disease causing fever and skin rashes.

A team of doctors have opened a one-week camp in the area and are collecting blood samples of each resident in the locality with symptoms.

Although poor drainage system and lack of hygiene in the area are said to be the main reason behind malaria and dengue outbreak intermittently, the block administration has failed to address these concerns, locals alleged.

District ADMO B Laxminaryan Pusti, meanwhile, said that the health department has made all arrangements to treat dengue patients. The treatment of the 40 affected persons is going on at the district headquarters hospital.