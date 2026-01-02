Bhubaneswar: New Year celebrations started on a foggy note in the Capital city Thursday as several parts of the city witnessed dense fog during morning hours, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting normal life. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility dropped sharply to as low as 30 to 50 metre at several locations in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack between 4am and 12pm, making travel in peril.

Vehicles were seen moving slowly on major arterial roads, while traffic police remained on alert at key junctions to prevent accidents. Rail and road commuters also faced difficulties, especially on highways connecting Bhubaneswar to Cuttack, Puri, and Khurda, where thick fog reduced visibility for long stretches. Despite the challenging conditions, no major accidents were reported. IMD said the dense fog was caused by high moisture levels, calm winds, and a drop in night temperatures, a common winter phenomenon in the region.

Weather officials have advised motorists to drive cautiously during early morning hours and use fog lights where necessary. As the day progressed, visibility gradually improved after 9am, allowing normal movement to resume across the City. The weather department forecasted foggy mornings to continue over the next few days in parts of Odisha, particularly in coastal and river-basin areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during early morning travel as winter weather conditions persist.