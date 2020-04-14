Bhubaneswar: Deogarh district administration Tuesday opened an exclusive COVID-19 hospital to provide treatment to coronavirus affected patients in the district.

This COVID Care Centre is part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s initiative to have a COVID hospital in each district.

The centre boasts of 210 beds with exclusive single rooms for isolation wards, oxygen support systems, required numbers of doctors and paramedics, ambulance service and other necessary provisions.

“Dedicated Treatment Facility for COVID-19 is ready. It is a 210 bedded Centre having exclusive single rooms for isolation, wards, oxygen support system, doctors and paramedics, ambulance service and other requisite provisions,” Deogarh collector tweeted.

He also advised people in the district to stay at home to stay safe and to use masks in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly disease.

Notably, yesterday the three new exclusive COVID-19 hospitals came up in Kendrapara, Jeypore and Balasore districts.

