KORAPUT: Nandanik, a theatre group based in Koraput, is all set to organise the fourth edition of ‘Deomali National Theatre Festival 2019’ August 2. Five plays on different languages will be presented at the festival.

On the first day, two plays titled Nayeeka (Odia) by Nandanik, which is directed by Sourav Gupta and Kaala Jal (non verbal) by People’s Theatre Group, New Delhi, directed by Niloy Roy, will be showcased to the audience.

The play Nayeeka is based on the poems of Ramakanta Rath which deals with the deepest corners of human mind and imagination as visualised by the poet’s perspective.

Kaala Jal showcases how in the midst of continuous degradation of human values, lives for manual scavengers are nothing but surviving on blackened water and excreta. Their livelihood is an escapist’s route for governments, irrespective of political affiliations. Through this play, people challenge political parties, both central and state governments to eradicate this inhuman practice of manual scavenging.

On the second day, the remaining three plays will be shown. Swabhiman (Odia) by Alumina Girls’ High School, Mathalput directed by Susanta Kar, Ghar Wapsi ki Geet (non verbal & multilingual) by Alternative Living Theatre, Kolkata directed by Probir Guha and Rebati Eibati Sebati (Odia) by Nayika Natyachetana directed by Subodh Patnaik will enthrall the audience on the occassion.