Bhubaneswar: The second day of the 4th Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2026 at Baramunda Ground here Friday witnessed a strong emphasis on technology-driven and sustainable mining, with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo attending the event as the chief guest.

Organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd, in association with Laghu Udyog Bharti, Odisha Chamber of Commerce and IPICOL, the expo has emerged as a major platform for stakeholders from the mining, infrastructure, construction and technology sectors from India and abroad.

Addressing the ceremony, Singh Deo said, “Mining continues to be vital to Odisha’s economy, and platforms like Futurex Mining Expo will promote sustainable growth while aligning with environmental responsibility.”